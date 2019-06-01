Nicki Minaj’s Megatron Video is Causing All Kinds Of Waves

Nicki Minaj isn’t one to pay attention to critics, and her latest video is causing all kinds of waves. Everyone seems to be jumping on her back due to the fact that she featured her ex-con boyfriend in her new music video. Welp!

Nicki’s boyfriend, Kenneth Petty is all over the video and is featured in scenes that are overtly sexual. Why are folks mad? Well, Petty was convicted of attempted rape and manslaughter. When he was 15, he used a sharp object against a 16-year-old girl while trying to have sex with her—and he is a registered sex offender. He also shot and killed a man in 2002. Dude is really about that street life.

But that’s not all.

Nicki also had many words to say about Miley Cyrus. “Perdue chickens can never talk shit about queens. She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike Will’s dick in the studio.”

Ouch! Miley has kept to herself all this time. I guess Nicki is tired of hopping on Cardi B, and has faced Miley now.