Duncan Mighty – Sweet Love



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  5 hours 52 minutes ago
Self-acclaimed ‘Port Harcourt First Son’, Duncan Wene Mighty resurfaces with his second official single for the year titled “Sweet Love“.

Ever since his proper return to the music industry following a collaboration with Wizkid on “Fake Love“, Duncan Mighty has remained strong.

Check on the new single below and share your thoughts.

