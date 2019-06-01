Duncan Mighty – Sweet Love
Self-acclaimed ‘Port Harcourt First Son’, Duncan Wene Mighty resurfaces with his second official single for the year titled “Sweet Love“.
Ever since his proper return to the music industry following a collaboration with Wizkid on “Fake Love“, Duncan Mighty has remained strong.
Check on the new single below and share your thoughts.
DOWNLOAD
