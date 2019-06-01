Burna Boy Wins Best International Act At The 2019 BET Awards

Big Ups to Burna Boy! This is a very well deserved one, as he wins the Best International Act at the BET Awards 2019. Though Burna was present somewhere at the venue, his mom, Bose Ogulu, (who doubles as his manager) was the one that came up to receive the award, and she gave as good a speech as you will hear.

“Thank you very much BET, thank you, Africa. That is the constituency for which we got noticed. The message from Burna would be that every black person should please remember that were you Africans before you became anything else.” The words from Burna’s mother.

Burna Boy beat out the likes of Mr Eazi, AKA, Aya Nakamura, Dave, Giggs, and Dosseh.

His song, Ye, has been one of the hottest songs of the year, not just on the African continent, but internationally as well. The song’s popularity earned him a spot that recently concluded Coachella music festival.

Big congrats to him. Africa to the world.