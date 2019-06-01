Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Check Out The Full List Of Winners At BET Awards 2019

The BET Awards held yesterday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Black artistes and actors were celebrated at the awards ceremony.

Some of the top winners of the night includes, Nipsey Hussle, Cardi B, Beyonce, Bruno Mars etc.

Also, Nigerian Burna Boy won the BET 2019 Award as ‘Best International Act‘.

Check out the full list of winners at the BET Awards 2019 below.

Video of the year: Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

— Best female R&B/pop artist: Beyoncé

— Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

— Best female hip-hop artist: Cardi B

— Best male hip-hop artist: Nipsey Hussle

— Best new artist: Lil Baby

— Best group: Migos

— Best collaboration: Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

— Album of the year: Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”

— Viewers’ choice award: Ella Mai, “Trip”

— Lifetime achievement award: Mary J. Blige

— Humanitarian award: Nipsey Hussle

— Ultimate icon award: Tyler Perry

— Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”

— Best actress: Regina King

— Best actor: Michael B. Jordan

— Best movie: “Blackkklansman”

— Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

— Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams

— Sportsman of the year: Stephen Curry

— BET HER award: H.E.R., “Hard Place”

— Video director of the year: Karena Evans

— Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

— Best new international act: Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

