Bcode – KO MA GBON
From the stables of Paparazzi Records, Bcode drops a sexy club banging single, Ko Ma Gbon
The multi-talented budding artiste is serving both the audio and the video at the same time.
In an Explicit video directed by IKREAT, Bcode showed his proficiency in song composition.
The club song is produced by Tiwezi.
