VIDEO: Esther Igbekele – His Praise [Ipokipo]
- 3 hours 32 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Notable and indigenous female gospel musician, Esther Igbekele emancipates latest single alongside its visuals titled “His Praise”.
His Praise is a song which is sung in the traditional Yoruba Language of melodious Highlife tempo.
According to the lyrics — The song exalts Gods abundance of mercy, grace, His faithfulness, not considering our status, where we came from, the situation we are in, the fact that we are sinners, He still over looked all these things and kept us as His dear children, only Him deserves our praises.
“Ipokipo ti mo le de, Aye k’aye ti mo le wa
Ogo, Iyin, Ola loye O Baba!”
CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles