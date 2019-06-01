You Were Africans Before You Became Anything Else — Mama Burna

“Every black person should please remember that you were Africans before you became anything else,” this was the message from Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy’s mother.

The inspirational “Ma” walked up the stage with so much swagger, on behalf of her son, to accept the “Best International Act” award at the recently concluded BET award.

Burna Boy nicked the award with the likes of Mr Eazi, AKA, Aya Nakamura, Dave, Dosseh and Giggs as contenders.

Mama Burna has been trending on Twitter for this reason and if you missed it, watch video below;