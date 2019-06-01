How Davido Saved Me From Kizz Daniel’s Fake Record Deal – Barry Jhay

Buzzing music star Barry Jhay reveals an illegal deal he was offered by Kizz Daniel some few years ago.

The singer who recently released a track ‘Melanin’ was on Midday Oasis with Do2tun of Cool 96.6 FM Lagos where he talked about his short-lived romance at Fly Boy Inc.

According to Barry Jhay Davido saved him from an illegal contract Kizz Daniel offered him. He went on to reveal that he was offered a record deal on Kizz Daniel’s record label when it wasn’t even a registered company with CAC. The nature of the contract would have made him a slave on the music imprint.

The Cash Nation Entertainment act eulogized Davido as his father figure in the industry. Barry Jhay revealed he would have been signed to Davido’s DMW but he feared a stiff competition on the label so he turned down the deal.

Listen to the artiste speak in the video below.