Asa – Good Thing

Asa is back! Did we say that already? She’s set to drop her 5th studio album, The Beginning, and Good Thing is one of the singles off that album.
Asa, Bukola Elimide, is one of Nigeria’s finest musical exports and has been a stable name internationally for over a decade.
The new single, Good Thing, shows that she’s still in a league of her own. Stream it below
