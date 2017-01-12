Tupac’s 24-Year-Old Prison I.D. To Be Auctioned Off

American multi-national auction house, Heritage Auctions is set to sell off Tupac Shakur’s prison identification card to the highest bidder.

The bid for the 24-year-old ID which carries the rapper’s signature is slated to start on July 1 starts at $2K.

In 1995, the American rapper was sentenced to jail for a year and a half for first-degree sexual assault. He was jailed at the Clinton Correctional Facility. The rapper was however released after serving nine months of his sentence.

While in jail, the controversial rapper married his girlfriend, Keisha Morris but they were divorced barely a year later.