Falz Seeks Justice for Kano Singer Who ‘Defamed’ Governor Ganduje

Falz

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz is seeking justice for a Kano state musician, Mohammed Yusuf who was served a two-year jail term for defaming Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje in a viral song.

Reacting to the news on social media, Falz, a lawyer by training and son of a renowned Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, decried the sentence, adding that public officers were using ‘the machinery of the state to harass citizens.’

“HATE to see stuff like this! This is 2019. Any individual who feels defamed by any statement made by another person can sue for libel or slander under the law of defamation. It is shameful to see public officers using the machinery of the state to harass citizens and attempting to hinder our inalienable freedom of expression.

Anyone who knows the musician Mohammed Yusuf personally should please get in touch with me. We NEED to contend this unjust sentence. #JusticeForMohammed”

According to Daily Post, the singer, widely known as AGY recorded the hit song which mocked the governor’s alleged dollar bribe, creation of new Kano emirates and election rigging.

Daily Nigerian reports that the singer was arrested by the police last Monday night and arraigned before Magistrate Court 72, Noman’s Land presided by Aminu Gabari.