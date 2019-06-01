Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Afro B – Joanna (Remix) ft. French Montana
Falz Seeks Justice for Kano Singer Who ‘Defamed’ Governor Ganduje
Magnito x Falz – If To Say I Be Girl Ehn

Afro B – Joanna (Remix) ft. French Montana



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 36 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Afro B is not resting on his oars as he’s back with the remix of his widely accepted track titled “Joanna” featuring American rapper, French Montana.

He teamed up with Team Salut for the production of the remix.

Artiste, DJ, and songwriter, Afro B is taking his Afrowave sound from London to the world. Whether it’s fusing together elements of Afrobeats, Bashment, RnB, Rap and Dance music into his own unique addictive style, collaborating with top tier artistes from WizkidEmeli Sande to French Montana, running the hottest tracks on his ‘Afrobeats With Afro B‘ Capital Xtra show (consistently the UK’s most listened to Afrobeats show) and performing his hyped-up live shows in every continent around the globe, Afro B is leading a movement that’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Enjoy below.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 52 of 52