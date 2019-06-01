Afro B – Joanna (Remix) ft. French Montana

Afro B is not resting on his oars as he’s back with the remix of his widely accepted track titled “Joanna” featuring American rapper, French Montana.

He teamed up with Team Salut for the production of the remix.

Artiste, DJ, and songwriter, Afro B is taking his Afrowave sound from London to the world. Whether it’s fusing together elements of Afrobeats, Bashment, RnB, Rap and Dance music into his own unique addictive style, collaborating with top tier artistes from Wizkid, Emeli Sande to French Montana, running the hottest tracks on his ‘Afrobeats With Afro B‘ Capital Xtra show (consistently the UK’s most listened to Afrobeats show) and performing his hyped-up live shows in every continent around the globe, Afro B is leading a movement that’s showing no signs of slowing down.

