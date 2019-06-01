Magnito x Falz – If To Say I Be Girl Ehn
Two of Nigeria’s finest comic rappers, Magnito and Falz team up for a very impressive collaborative effort titled “If To Say I Be Girl Ehn”.
The song which reminds of his massive hit “If I Get Money Eh” sees both rappers telling their versions of what would have happened if they were women.
Quite a witty track and of course they brought their A-game on this.
Enjoy below.
