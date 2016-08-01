Harrysong Reacts to “Road Podcast” Comments On Wizkid & Drake

Some days back, Road Podcast made a controversial statement which stirred up some tension in the social space.

‘Without Drake, Nobody Knows Wizkid In America,’ the podcast show said during one of their episodes.

Harrysong has reacted to this commen on Instagram. The singer did well to remind them of the great Fela Anikulapo Kuti, who was known world wide by even American leaders.

The singer and songwriter also reacted to them saying there are no stars of Afrobeats.

“First of all….. i dont know who the fuck this oyinbo albino is, saying there’s no star of afro beats; your fathers and your presidents know the great Fela Anikulakpo Kuti , and still respect him till date.

“Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, 2face Idibia, and many more don’t need Sean Paul or Drake to be known as a star as they are…. you Americans should respect our sound and culture (AFRICA) I CAN’T STAND DISRESPECT.

“I SUPPORT PEOPLE; NOT PARTY #africa #respect #afrobeatz #culture #kingmaker #HarrysongInspireMonday… pls let’s fish out this guy’s social media handle and correct his upbringing,” Harrysong wrote.

