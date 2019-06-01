Home | Showtime | Celebrities | MUDARATI – Angelina
MUDARATI – Angelina



alt

Tobenna Collins Alumona who goes by the stage name MUDARATI is about to take the industry by storm.

This Enugu state indigene is signed to SURE BANDZ MUSIC and was born on the 26th of February 1989. His passion for entertainment early age as a dancer after which he ventured at music. 

Haven attained a Degree in Political Science from the  University of Ukraine, MUDARATI is ready to take his music career to the next level.
ANGELINA is a melodious tune which was produced by Blaise Beat (@iamblaisebeatz) and it’s the first official single.

Enjoy.

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD

