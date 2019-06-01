‘Y’all Owe Me An Apology’ – American DJ To Wizkid Fans

There has been outrage in the past 48 hours after some American DJs and podcasters discussed Afrobeats and Wizkid in terms which were regarded as disrespectful.

A group of American DJs and music heads the on ROAD Podcast said Wizkid was relatively unknown in America. The further discussed that Drake actually gave Wizkid the little spotlight he enjoys out there in the United States.

On DJ in particular with Instagram handle @ciphasounds said Wizkid has failed to be the face of Afrobeat music like Sean Paul was to Reggae and Dancehall. This remarks set fans of the Starboy off and they immediately took to Instagram to troll and insult him.

Following the rapid pour of outrage on social media, the DJ came on to clear the air and demand apology from Wizkid stans. He pulled up receipts and old music archives to show his support for the Starboy since 2012. He went on to say he was about the first person to play a Wizkid song on American radio before Oldman Ebro of Beats 1 radio.

Going on he asked Wizkids fans to apologize because he has been pushing his music from way back before now and what he said on the podcast was just the bare truth.

This is the initial snippet of the ROAD Podcast that triggered Nigerian, especially fans of Wizkid after he was ‘belittled’ before their eyes.