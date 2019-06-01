Home | Showtime | Celebrities | American Star Cardi B Pleads “Not Guilty” to Felony Assault Charges
‘Y’all Owe Me An Apology’ – American DJ To Wizkid Fans

American Star Cardi B Pleads “Not Guilty” to Felony Assault Charges



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 2 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 25: Cardi B leaves her arraignment on two felony assault counts and other misdemeanors at Queens County Supreme Court June 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City.
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 25: Cardi B leaves her arraignment on two felony assault counts and other misdemeanors at Queens County Supreme Court June 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City.

American rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, professionally known as Cardi B, has pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges levelled against her.

The hip-hop star is currently facing two felony charges for attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Cardi B is facing a total of 12 charges, Reuters writes.

According to bartenders in a strip club, where the incident occurred, Cardi B had ordered her associates to attack them with bottles and chairs.

Attorneys of the star have also made it clear that there is yet any evidence that points to that fact.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 113