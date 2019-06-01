American Star Cardi B Pleads “Not Guilty” to Felony Assault Charges

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 25: Cardi B leaves her arraignment on two felony assault counts and other misdemeanors at Queens County Supreme Court June 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City.

American rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, professionally known as Cardi B, has pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges levelled against her.

The hip-hop star is currently facing two felony charges for attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Cardi B is facing a total of 12 charges, Reuters writes.

According to bartenders in a strip club, where the incident occurred, Cardi B had ordered her associates to attack them with bottles and chairs.

Attorneys of the star have also made it clear that there is yet any evidence that points to that fact.

