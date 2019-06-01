Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Young Jonn – Ello Baby ft. Tiwa Savage & Kizz Daniel
VIDEO: Young Jonn – Ello Baby ft. Tiwa Savage & Kizz Daniel
- 3 hours 55 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
YBNL in-house producer, Young Jonn, the wicked producer, shares the official music video for his heavyweight collaborative banger titled “Ello Baby” featuring UMG singer, Tiwa Savage, and FlyBoi Inc lead act, Kizz Daniel.
The video was directed by Sesan.
Enjoy below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 117