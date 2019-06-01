Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Young Jonn – Ello Baby ft. Tiwa Savage & Kizz Daniel
VIDEO: Young Jonn – Ello Baby ft. Tiwa Savage & Kizz Daniel



YBNL in-house producer, Young Jonn, the wicked producer, shares the official music video for his heavyweight collaborative banger titled “Ello Baby” featuring UMG singer, Tiwa Savage, and FlyBoi Inc lead act, Kizz Daniel.

The video was directed by Sesan.

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

