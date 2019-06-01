10 Billion: Ubi Franklin Goes Back And Forth About Making Said Amount

Nigerian music music mogul and serial entrepreneur Ubi Franklin raised lots of curiosity recently when he declared he has made at least 10 billion Naira in the past 7 years.

The TripleMG CEO, made the remark while granting an interview on the ‘The Bridge’ from Business Day Newspaper. Little did he know that he had triggered Nigerians who went on to ascertain the validity of his remark.

Following several reactions from his interview, Ubi Franklin has attempted to edit his speech on making 10 billion from 2012 – 2019.

In a new posy on Instagram, the Instant Apartment boss said the 10 billion was not all profit as people are inclined to think.

‘And yes in the last 8 years in all sectors we have transacted such amount and I did not say 10bn was profit’, he wrote on Instagram.

Here is where he spoke about making 10 billion.

Here he tries to correct the impression.