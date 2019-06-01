Nikky G – Kase
NKECHI GOOD LUCK, EKEANYA aka NIKKY G hails from Imo state, Nigeria. The Lagos based Afro-Pop artist was born on the 26th of August, the year 1992 to the family of Good luck and Ekeanya.
Nikky G started singing from the tender age of 12, and never gave up on music due to her love and passion for music. The passionate singer steps out with her first official single “KASE” meaning “SEE” in Akwa-Ibom dialect produced by Solshyne, mixed and mastered by Big mouse beats making waves globally.
It’s a potential club banger. feel it below!
