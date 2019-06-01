Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Young Buck Come For 50 Cent With New Track “The Story Of Foofy”
Young Buck Come For 50 Cent With New Track “The Story Of Foofy”



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
The ongoing feud between Young Buck and 50 Cent has propelled the former to drop a new diss track titled “The Story Of Foofy”.

While both have been trading subliminal swings at each other, Buck initially dropped a track “Foofy Freestyle” where he claimed to have been a ghostwriter for 50 Cent.

Sequel to the earlier release, he’s decided to drop some fire bars over Jay-Z’s “The Story Of OJ’s” instrumental; which has become synonymous with diss records.

Should 50 Cent drop a response to this?

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

