Young Buck Come For 50 Cent With New Track “The Story Of Foofy”

The ongoing feud between Young Buck and 50 Cent has propelled the former to drop a new diss track titled “The Story Of Foofy”.

While both have been trading subliminal swings at each other, Buck initially dropped a track “Foofy Freestyle” where he claimed to have been a ghostwriter for 50 Cent.

Sequel to the earlier release, he’s decided to drop some fire bars over Jay-Z’s “The Story Of OJ’s” instrumental; which has become synonymous with diss records.



Should 50 Cent drop a response to this?

Enjoy below.