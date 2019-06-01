Young Buck Come For 50 Cent With New Track “The Story Of Foofy”
The ongoing feud between Young Buck and 50 Cent has propelled the former to drop a new diss track titled “The Story Of Foofy”.
While both have been trading subliminal swings at each other, Buck initially dropped a track “Foofy Freestyle” where he claimed to have been a ghostwriter for 50 Cent.
Sequel to the earlier release, he’s decided to drop some fire bars over Jay-Z’s “The Story Of OJ’s” instrumental; which has become synonymous with diss records.
Should 50 Cent drop a response to this?
Enjoy below.
