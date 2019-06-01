Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Godwon – No God In Hell
Young Buck Come For 50 Cent With New Track “The Story Of Foofy”
Nipsey Hussle Was To Play Snoop Dogg in Tupac’s Biopic “All Eyez On Me”

VIDEO: Godwon – No God In Hell



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 8 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Well well well… Look who has decided to drop something for us. Godwon has just released a new video, No God In Hell. And this is first track (freestyle) in quite a while.

Word is, he’s working on a project that’ll be dropping in the next few weeks, so be on the look out for that.

For now, peep the video.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 105