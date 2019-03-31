Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Nipsey Hussle Was To Play Snoop Dogg in Tupac’s Biopic “All Eyez On Me”

Nipsey Hussle and Snoop Dogg [Photo credit: ratchetfridaymedia.com]

American rapper, Ermias Joseph Asghedom, known professionally as Nipsey Hussle, was supposed to play the role of Snoop Dogg in “All Eyez On Me“.

This new revelation was made in an exclusive interview from Too Fab. The filmmaker, Benny Boom said the rapper was supposed to star in the biopic about Tupac Shakur.

“Nipsey was supposed to play snoop. Let me not say he wanted to play Snoop, we wanted him to play Snoop in All Eyez On Me,” Boom said as he narrated.

Boom further explained how Nipsey’s engagements with his music and community stalled plans to get him to play the very crucial role.

When asked if he was upset that Nipsey didn’t get to play the role of Snoop Dogg, Boom said, “yeah i am upset that we didn’t get an opportunity to have him in the movie. He was also supposed to be in “All America“, a show that i directed on,” he added.

On March 31, 2019, Nipsey was fatally shot outside his store, “Marathon Clothing”, in South Los Angeles.

Tupac Shakur who died in 1996 was also murdered in his prime.

