Fat Joe Drops “Pullin” Featuring Lil Wayne & Dre
- 2 hours 14 minutes ago
Following the build-up to his highly anticipated single, heavyweight American rapper, Fat Joe unlocks the track titled “Pullin” featuring Lil Wayne and Dre.
The track which samples Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” sees the trio taking turns to flex their lyrical muscles.
While we await the release of his album which is rumored to be in the works, enjoy “Pullin” below.
