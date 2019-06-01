Photos: Omawumi Hits Up Kenya To Promote Her New Album

One of Nigeria’s most talented artistes, Omawumi is currently in Kenya promoting her new body of works, ‘In Her Feelings’ which was recently released.

Since her arrival in Kenya, the gifted singer has been a cynosure of all eyes, granting interviews and signing autographs.

During the listening party held for the album on June 15th, 2019 in Lagos, the singer said “the album represents a legacy which was stirred by family, domestic violence, relationships and the society. I am genuinely humbled to have my fans and close friends support me. I hope it contributes to the lives of everyone who listens to it.

The seven tracks album is made up of great tracks such as For My Baby, Mr Sinnerman, Away, True Loving, Tabansi, Green Grass and In Her Feelings.

Find attached few pictures from the ongoing tour in Kenya