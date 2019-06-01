Omawumi, Tunde Demuren, illbliss, VJ Adams, Sammy Walsh Attend PGM Live “World Music Day” Event

Last Friday, The PGM Live partnered with Make Music Lagos and Show Gear to bring a live music session with talented artistes in the music industry to celebrate ‘World Music Day’. The event which took place at 7 season in Lekki Phase 1 hosted music lovers and industry executives to a night of music and refreshment provided by Jameson.

Everyone sang and danced to performances by DEENA ADE, AYLØ, OGRANYA, STIQUES the god, Ovye and Oma Mahmud. A major highlight of the night was Omawumi joining a starstruck Ogranya on stage to perform his song, “Serenade” much to the delight of cheering fans. Other notable faces at the event include illbliss, Show Dem Camp, MTV’s Sammy Walsh, Ruby Gyang, Bolanle Olukanni and more.

The PGM Club Creative Director, Douglas Jekan at the end of the night while thanking the audience announced a partnership with 7 season as home to all PGM Live events moving forward.

Ogranya

Oma Mahmud

Aylo

Ill Bliss