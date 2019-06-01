Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Omawumi, Tunde Demuren, illbliss, VJ Adams, Sammy Walsh Attend PGM Live “World Music Day” Event
Photos: Omawumi Hits Up Kenya To Promote Her New Album
Burna Boy Is The Closest Artiste In Fela’s Frame – Ayo Shonaiya

Omawumi, Tunde Demuren, illbliss, VJ Adams, Sammy Walsh Attend PGM Live “World Music Day” Event



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 4 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Last Friday, The PGM Live partnered with Make Music Lagos and Show Gear to bring a live music session with talented artistes in the music industry to celebrate ‘World Music Day’.  The event which took place at 7 season in Lekki Phase 1 hosted music lovers and industry executives to a night of music and refreshment provided by Jameson. 

Everyone sang and danced to performances by  DEENA ADEAYLØOGRANYA, STIQUES the god, Ovye and Oma Mahmud.  A major highlight of the night was Omawumi joining a starstruck Ogranya on stage to perform his song, “Serenade” much to the delight of cheering fans.  Other notable faces at the event include illbliss, Show Dem Camp, MTV’s Sammy Walsh, Ruby Gyang, Bolanle Olukanni and more.

The PGM Club Creative Director, Douglas Jekan at the end of the night while thanking the audience announced a partnership with 7 season as home to all PGM Live events moving forward. 

alt
alt
Ogranya
alt
alt
Oma Mahmud
alt
Aylo
alt
Ill Bliss
alt
alt
Deena Ade

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 63 of 63