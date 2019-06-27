Video: Malaysian Singer Renni Reign Covers Teni’s Case… and It’s Dope

This somehow flew under the radar, but this Malaysian singer by the name of Renni Reign has a pretty dope cover to Teni’s hit single, Case. But it’s not just a cover. It comes with a video too.

Renni Reign must really love this tune.

Teni has been making waves over the last year, and in February she was awarded with ‘Youtube Artists on the rise’ award. It’s been smoothing sailing since then, and a few weeks ago she dropped another single, Power Rangers.

But for now, we’re here for Renni Reign’s Case cover. Check it out.