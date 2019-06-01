Naira Marley – Soapy (Prod. By Rexxie)

Controversial Nigerian street act, Naira Marley comes through with a new banger titled “Soapy“, produced by the usual suspect, Rexxie.

This comes after his messy encounter with Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, EFCC and his subsequent freedom from their den.

With his tracks titled “Why” and “Opotoyi” still banging in our heads, Naira Marley has shown no signs of slowing down.

Check on the new banger below and enjoy.

Naira Marley‘s EFCC issue might just be the biggest blessing to his career as he certainly is one of the hottest artists in Nigeria right now. In Soapy he clearly goes in on the things that happened while he was in custody and he must have taken some shots at some fake friends as well. This new jam got some catchy lines and a new dance move for the street. Listen and Enjoy!