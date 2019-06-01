Naira Marley – Soapy (Prod. By Rexxie)
- 30 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Controversial Nigerian street act, Naira Marley comes through with a new banger titled “Soapy“, produced by the usual suspect, Rexxie.
This comes after his messy encounter with Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, EFCC and his subsequent freedom from their den.
With his tracks titled “Why” and “Opotoyi” still banging in our heads, Naira Marley has shown no signs of slowing down.
Check on the new banger below and enjoy.
DOWNLOAD
Naira Marley‘s EFCC issue might just be the biggest blessing to his career as he certainly is one of the hottest artists in Nigeria right now. In Soapy he clearly goes in on the things that happened while he was in custody and he must have taken some shots at some fake friends as well. This new jam got some catchy lines and a new dance move for the street. Listen and Enjoy!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles