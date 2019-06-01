Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Blaqbonez – Best Rapper In Africa
Naira Marley – Soapy (Prod. By Rexxie)
9ice Releases 50 Track Album “Classic 50 Songs”

VIDEO: Blaqbonez – Best Rapper In Africa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

One of Nigeria’s finest rappers, Blaqbonez returns from a hiatus and quickly gets back on the horse with a brand new effort titled “Best Rapper In Africa“.

The video for this made its way online and has got the rapper currently trending on Twitter.

President Bonez totally murdered his debut session! “Your artwork is better than the music” – this quote is all we can share until you press play!!

Enjoy below.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 94 of 94