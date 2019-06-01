VIDEO: Blaqbonez – Best Rapper In Africa

One of Nigeria’s finest rappers, Blaqbonez returns from a hiatus and quickly gets back on the horse with a brand new effort titled “Best Rapper In Africa“.

The video for this made its way online and has got the rapper currently trending on Twitter.

President Bonez totally murdered his debut session! “Your artwork is better than the music” – this quote is all we can share until you press play!!

Enjoy below.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO