9ice Releases 50 Track Album “Classic 50 Songs”
- 3 hours 52 minutes ago
Alapomeji famously known as 9ice has released a new body work dubbed “Classic 50 Songs”.
This album is the first of it’s kind in the Nigerian music industry with over 50 tracks for your listening.
The Gongo Aso crooner announced the albums release via his Instagram page saying the album is out on iTunes.
9ice is widely known for hit tunes such as Gongo Aso, Street Credibility, Photocopy, Party Rider and the controversial Living Things.
