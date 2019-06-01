Home | Showtime | Celebrities | CDQ x Zlatan – Onye Eze 2.0
CDQ x Zlatan – Onye Eze 2.0



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  4 hours 13 minutes ago
CDQ recruits raving street act, Zlatan Ibile to share a remix to his earlier released track titled “Onye Eze 2.0“.

This is a continuation of the earlier release which saw CDQ address the controversy between disgraced Nigerian blogger, Blessing Okoro and Nigerian businessman, Onye Eze.

