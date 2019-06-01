Home | Showtime | Celebrities | D’Banj – Shy
D’Banj – Shy



  4 hours 24 minutes ago
DB Records boss and Koko Master, D’Banj resurfaces with a brand new banger titled “Shy“.

This comes after his collaborative effort with 2Baba titled Baecation and the premiering of two songs earlier this month with YouTube titled “Cover Me” featuring Slimcase and this particular track (Shy).

Enjoy the new track below.

