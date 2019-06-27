FlyBoy INC. Presents: LK Kuddy – Laye (Prod By Young Jonn)

After his scene-stealing performance alongside Kizz Daniel and Olamide on DJ Enimoney‘s smash ‘Send Her Money’; afro-pop heartthrob LK Kuddy makes a massive FlyBoy INC. debut with ‘Laye’.

“Something pon on my mind, keep on telling me, I also see am for my dreams, wìpé you’re the one for me… …”; LK Kuddy croons over a lush poppy instrumentation orchestrated by the prolific Young John, as he moves with the heart-aimed ‘Laye’. LK Kuddy ultimately serves a melody heavy anthemic love ear-worm; that showcases his brilliance as a young pop star, songwriter, singer, and performer.

‘Laye’ is available on all music stores and platforms. Check on it and share your thoughts!

DOWNLOAD