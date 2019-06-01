DJ Ecool – Personally (Prod. By SperoachBeatz)
DMW boss, DJ Ecool resurfaces with a brand new single after much hype on social media titled “Personally“.
The track was produced by raving hit-maker, SperoachBeatz and serves as a good follow up to his 2018 banger titled 4U featuring DMW boss, Davido and label mate, Peruzzi.
Check on the new single below and enjoy.
