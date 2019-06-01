Skales Releases Snippet For New Song Featuring ex-Label Mate Wizkid

Raoul John Njeng-Njeng famously known as Skales, has released snippet to a new song featuring former label mate, Wizkid.

You would recall, both Wizkid and Skales were under the same platform “Empire Mates Music (EME)”, under the tutelage of Banky W.

Along the line, Wizkid left to flag his own imprint, StarBoy Worldwide, and has continued to break grounds.

Skales stayed back a bit but eventually left for Baseline Entertainment Records.

Both acts have teamed up after a long while to deliver another new tune. Yet to announce the title of the new song, fans would be eagerly waiting for this to drop.

Listen to snippet below;