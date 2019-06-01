Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Jinmi Abduls & Oxlade – GREED
Jinmi Abduls & Oxlade – GREED



alt

Chase Music presents this very smooth jam, “Greed” by Jinmi Abduls and Oxlade.

The chemistry between the two singers gives the already ear candy tune a new layer of pop sugar. Both fast rising artist have singles currently enjoying major airplay on all radio stations across the nation.

This piece will surely get you glued…Download, Listen and Enjoy.

