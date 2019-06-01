Mr Eazi – Supernova (Visualizer)

Ending the first quarter of the year on a high; Mr Eazi became one of only two African artists to perform at one of the music industry’s biggest festivals – Coachella.

He now drops his first single of the year, an ode to his love interest titled “Supernova”.

The track is produced by Dre Skull & E Kelly and sees Eazi explain he can do no wrong but be the man of his woman’s dreams whilst also clothing her in the latest fashions from FashionNova.