VIDEO: 1da Banton – Farabale
- 2 hours 48 minutes ago
Squareball Media‘s music star 1da Banton‘s unlocks stellar video for his single “Farabale”.
Directed by Adasa Cookey, 1da Banton serenades his love interest in the cinematic clip that takes the song to a next level.
Watch and enjoy!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tF9TJJpGcAU
