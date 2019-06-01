Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Wizkid Seals Biggest Deal In Africa With Daily Paper
Wizkid Seals Biggest Deal In Africa With Daily Paper



Wizkid in suit

Wizkid may have just sealed the biggest deal of his entire career. The Starboy said he is the Jay Z of the Nigerian music scene.

It is gathered that the singer just closed ‘the biggest deal in Africa’. The Starboy Entertainment founder, disclosed this on social media some days ago.

It is revealed that Wizkid is in partnership with Daily Paper, a fashion brand which is headquartered in Amsterdam.

This deal with Daily Paper is much bigger than his previous partnership with sports wear brand Nike. Daily Paper and Starboy have partnered to make amazing collection for fans and fashion forward individuals of both gender.

Below are his post on Instagram in relation to the new deal.

alt

