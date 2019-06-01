DJ Neptune Releases New EP “Love And Greatness”
- 3 hours 41 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
After a mind-blowing album “Greatness” released in 2018, DJ Neptune releases a follow-up EP titled “Love And Greatness“, targeted at EDM lovers worldwide. Love And Greatness is a fusion of top trending Afropop Artists on EDM Beats.
The 6 track EP features Runtown, Davido, Mr Eazi, Mayorkun, Olamide, Slim case, CDQ, Larry Gaaga and produced by Sigag Lauren.
Press play and Enjoy The Afro EDM Sounds from DJ Neptune.
Link To Download And Stream #LoveAndGreatness EP
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles