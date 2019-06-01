DJ Neptune Releases New EP “Love And Greatness”

After a mind-blowing album “Greatness” released in 2018, DJ Neptune releases a follow-up EP titled “Love And Greatness“, targeted at EDM lovers worldwide. Love And Greatness is a fusion of top trending Afropop Artists on EDM Beats.

The 6 track EP features Runtown, Davido, Mr Eazi, Mayorkun, Olamide, Slim case, CDQ, Larry Gaaga and produced by Sigag Lauren.

Press play and Enjoy The Afro EDM Sounds from DJ Neptune.

Link To Download And Stream #LoveAndGreatness EP