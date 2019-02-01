Stefflon Don Talks Marriage Plans With Burna Boy

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don’s relationship is becoming as serious as it gets. The two musicians opened up on their sizzling relationship somewhere back in February.

While in Los Angeles to support her boyfriend during the BET Awards weekend, Stefflon Don stopped by at Power 105.1 radio station to talk about her man.

She narrated how the met in Ghana and how Burna Boy told her straight up that he want her to be his wife.

Here is what she said;

“Burna Boy is my baby. This is my ring. Next time, it would be his on my finger. I mean, he told me. I’m not just making things up. He’s Nigerian and you know Nigerian weddings are really big. I love Nigerian culture, its amazing,” she said.

“I met him in Ghana. I was in Africa for a show. Then, I missed my flight. He also had a show where he performed and I went to the show. The rest is history baby.

“He told me I was going to be his wife and you know how boys always talk shit. I didn’t remember he said that. But he told me and I was like ‘whatever’.”