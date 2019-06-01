VIDEO: tJay – Slow Wind (Dir By Avalon Okpe)

With much been said about the industry’s newly birth talent “tJay” Making a positive impact in the music scene.

From the stables of GREENLIFE Ent We Present to You “Tejiri Ochuko Ibihwiori” better known as “tJay” a prolific songwriter and an amazing performer as he dishes out a double dose of Audio/Visuals to his brand new single titled “SLOW WIND ” directed by ace film maker Avalon Okpe.

tJay who already have been tipped as the next big talent is set to thrill and serenade all lovers of good music with loads of hits that he has got in store setting the pace with the lovers rock “SLOW WIND”.

