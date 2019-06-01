Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: tJay – Slow Wind (Dir By Avalon Okpe)
Stefflon Don Talks Marriage Plans With Burna Boy

VIDEO: tJay – Slow Wind (Dir By Avalon Okpe)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 hours 22 minutes ago
alt

With much been said about the industry’s newly birth talent “tJay” Making a positive impact in the music scene.

From the stables of GREENLIFE Ent We Present to You “Tejiri Ochuko Ibihwiori”  better known as “tJay” a prolific songwriter and an amazing performer as he dishes out a double dose of  Audio/Visuals to his brand new single titled “SLOW WIND ” directed by ace film maker Avalon Okpe.

tJay who already have been tipped as the next big talent is set to thrill and serenade all lovers of good music with loads of hits that he has got in store setting the pace with the lovers rock “SLOW WIND”.

Download Listen up, Watch & Enjoy Slow Wind.

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

