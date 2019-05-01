Naira Marley Makes Foray Into Nollwood & Acting

Azeez Fashola widely known as Naira Marley has taken his talents to the Nigerian movie industry Nollywood.

The ‘Opotoyi‘ crooner landed a role in a movie co-produced by Regina Daniels and and her mother Rita Daniels. The embattled singer was recruited for the upcoming Nollywood flick ‘The Enemy I Know’ shortly after he was released from EFCC custody.

He would star in the movie alongside top actors like comedian Arole, Jide Kosoko, Sola Sobowale, Brother Shaggi, Ken Erics, Desmond Elliot, and Tana Adelana.

Previously before this news, another indigenous Nollywood movie was named after the singer ‘Iyawo Naira Marley‘.