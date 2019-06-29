Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Magnito – Relationship Be Like [Part 10] ft. Alex Unusual, RMD
VIDEO: Magnito – Relationship Be Like [Part 10] ft. Alex Unusual, RMD



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  29/06/2019 12:04:00
[unable to retrieve full-text content]Tension Gang/FMD rapper, Magnito is here with another interesting Episode. Music video performing Relationship Be like [Part 10] featuring BBNaija housemate, Alex, and revered Nollywood actor, RMD. Watch, Share and Comment.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

