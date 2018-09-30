Just Like Burna Boy, Teni Also Becomes A Pepsi Brand Ambassador
Nigerian singer and Dr Dolor Entertainment superstar, Teni Makanaki has also been announced as a brand ambassador for carbonated soft drink manufacturer, Pepsi.
She and her Nigerian contemporary, Burna Boy were both announced as the new faces of the brand via Pepsi Nigeria’s official twitter page.
The new feat comes after he 2019 BET nomination as “Best New International Act” where she went up against Nesly, Octavian, Sho Madjozi, etc.
