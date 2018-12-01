Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Burna Boy Becomes Latest Pepsi Brand Ambassador
One of Nigeria’s finest music exports, Burna Boy has bagged himself a new endorsement deal with carbonated soft drink manufacturer, Pepsi.

The announcement was made on Sunday by Pepsi via its official Twitter handle, Pepsi Nigeria (@Pepsi_Naija) with the caption “Allow us introduce you to the latest #PepsiBrandAmbassador in town #PepsiAmbassadorBurna@burnaboy

The announcement follows his recent win at the just concluded BET Awards where he clinched “Best International Act”.

Burna’s recent stride drew so much attention, so much so that Ayo Shonaiya, a top Nigerian music industry veteran referred to the self-acclaimed African giant as the only mainstream artiste in Fela’s frame.

