Yemi Alade Becomes 'First Female' Singer to Hits 1 Million YouTube Subscribers

Effyzzie Music Group singer and songwriter, Yemi Alade has crossed another landmark as she has amassed a million subscribers on YouTube.

Yemi Alade beat her Nigerian contemporaries including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, gospel singer, Sinach, and others.

While her closest rival, Sinach who also clinched 100 million views on YouTube for her mega-hit single “Way Maker”, has 895k subscribers, Tiwa Savage who has been perceived to be Yemi Alade’s arch-rival in the industry has 391k subscribers as at the time of this report.

Excited about the new feat, the singer took to Twitter to officially make the announcement with a caption that reads “1st female Entertainer in #Africa to have over #1MILLIONsubscribers on @YouTube. God is the GREATEST, Thanks to everyone streaming/watching my videos and music. God bless us all.#yemialade#WOSALBUM #womenofsteel#bouncechallenge.”

In January, Yemi Alade scored a new feat with her internationally acclaimed number “Johnny” which crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The video was directed by Clarence Peters while the audio was produced by Selebobo. The single, which led her acclaimed debut album “King of Queens”, was released in 2014.

In April, the award-winning singer teamed up with American singer, Rick Ross to share a remix to her single titled “Oh My Gosh” which also hit over a million views in 24 hours.

