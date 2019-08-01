Erigga, M.I & Sami Set to Deliver a New Track

Considered one of Nigeria’s finest rappers, self acclaimed street rap-king Erigga along side rap demi-god M.I and Sami, are set to deliver a new track.

The much awaited track was announced by Erigga via his Twitter handle with a little message for rappers in the game.

“let’s go back to rapping you rappers singing too much,” the rapper wrote as he posted videos of himself during studio hours.

Some music critics have argued that the Nigerian music industry is gradually loosing talented rappers by the day as some have delved into singing.

Others believe the hunt for money has forced the rappers in the game to carve another niche.

See Erigga’s post below;