Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DMW – On God ft. Davido, Mayorkun & Dremo
Erigga, M.I & Sami Set to Deliver a New Track
DANCE VIDEO: Mr Eazi – Supernova

DMW – On God ft. Davido, Mayorkun & Dremo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 13 hours 16 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
[unable to retrieve full-text content]One of Nigeria’s most formidable forces, DMW are back with another collaborative banger titled “On God” featuring Davido, Mayorkun, and Dremo. The new banger was produced by raving music producer, Rexxie and mixed by Spyrit Mix. Listen up!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 111