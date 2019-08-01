Mut4y – Turn Me On ft. Maleek Berry
Listen to the Official Audio of Turn Me On by Mut4y & Maleek Berry. Mut4y is well Known as Half of the Legendury Beatz, songwriting and record producing duo.
Mut4y & Maleek Berry collaborate on an Infectious Afro-Pop record dubbed “Turn Me On”. Track is produced by Mut4y while Maleek Berry displays his versatility on both verses and the Chorus while expressing his emotions for a love interest.
Get Turn Me on on Apple Music, Spotify, Youtube Music, Tidal, uduX, BoomPlay music, and all worldwide stores.
